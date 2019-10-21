Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Paul Chan said it was unlikely Beijing would sent forces from mainland China to end Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong finance chief Paul Chan touts market resilience on US tour and says capital outflows insignificant, amid protest turmoil at home

  • Paul Chan speaks exclusively to the SCMP in Washington on a range of issues facing the city at a critical time
  • He says most indicators – including the stock market and bank liquidity – have held firm, and downplays overall fund outflows
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Robert Delaney  

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 7:18am, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Paul Chan said it was unlikely Beijing would sent forces from mainland China to end Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
An employee counts HK$1,000 banknotes at the Hang Seng Bank in Hong Kong on Wednesday, February 18, 2015. Photo: Bloomberg
Money

Hong Kong’s dollar returns to form as world’s most ‘boring’ currency as it marks 36th peg anniversary with little fuss

  • Peg was introduced by then financial secretary John Bremridge on October 17, 1983
  • Analysts and businessmen say the peg is one of the main reasons for Hong Kong’s rise as a major international financial centre
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 10:25am, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

An employee counts HK$1,000 banknotes at the Hang Seng Bank in Hong Kong on Wednesday, February 18, 2015. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.