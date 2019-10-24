Qantas aircraft at the Melbourne International Airport. The airline announced a profit slump as a result of Hong Kong’s ongoing unrest. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s ongoing protests leave Australian airline Qantas with a US$17 million profits slump
- Airline announced the grim forecast for Hong Kong sales and bookings, after more than four months of continual protests across the city
- The company in August downsized the aircraft used for its Hong Kong route, effectively cutting passenger capacity by 7 per cent – largely economy
An aircraft takes off from Hong Kong International Airport on September 1 as protesters occupy roads to cripple airport services. Photo: Sam Tsang
International Air Transport Association urges Hong Kong government to offer financial relief to airlines hit hard by months of protest turmoil
- International Air Transport Association says financial relief needed to protect industry that supplies 330,000 jobs and 10.2 per cent of city’s GDP
- IATA calls 15.4 per cent drop in passenger departures in August: ‘a steep decline that is almost unprecedented for major markets’
An aircraft takes off from Hong Kong International Airport on September 1 as protesters occupy roads to cripple airport services. Photo: Sam Tsang