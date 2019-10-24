Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Qantas aircraft at the Melbourne International Airport. The airline announced a profit slump as a result of Hong Kong’s ongoing unrest. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s ongoing protests leave Australian airline Qantas with a US$17 million profits slump

  • Airline announced the grim forecast for Hong Kong sales and bookings, after more than four months of continual protests across the city
  • The company in August downsized the aircraft used for its Hong Kong route, effectively cutting passenger capacity by 7 per cent – largely economy
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 1:53pm, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Qantas aircraft at the Melbourne International Airport. The airline announced a profit slump as a result of Hong Kong’s ongoing unrest. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
An aircraft takes off from Hong Kong International Airport on September 1 as protesters occupy roads to cripple airport services. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

International Air Transport Association urges Hong Kong government to offer financial relief to airlines hit hard by months of protest turmoil

  • International Air Transport Association says financial relief needed to protect industry that supplies 330,000 jobs and 10.2 per cent of city’s GDP
  • IATA calls 15.4 per cent drop in passenger departures in August: ‘a steep decline that is almost unprecedented for major markets’
Topic |   Hong Kong International Airport
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 11:02pm, 20 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

An aircraft takes off from Hong Kong International Airport on September 1 as protesters occupy roads to cripple airport services. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.