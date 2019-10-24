Channels

Hong Kong has taken a hit because of the US-China trade war. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong exports shrink 7.3 per cent in September as US-China trade war continues to bite

  • Exports drop to HK$347.7 billion while imports slip 10.3 per cent to HK$379.3 billion, resulting in trade deficit of HK$31.6 billion
  • Hong Kong had already slipped into a technical recession in the third quarter, according to the city’s leader
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 5:56pm, 24 Oct, 2019


