Hong Kong has taken a hit because of the US-China trade war. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong exports shrink 7.3 per cent in September as US-China trade war continues to bite
- Exports drop to HK$347.7 billion while imports slip 10.3 per cent to HK$379.3 billion, resulting in trade deficit of HK$31.6 billion
- Hong Kong had already slipped into a technical recession in the third quarter, according to the city’s leader
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
Hong Kong has taken a hit because of the US-China trade war. Photo: Roy Issa