Hong Kong has been rocked by increasingly violent protests since June. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong rises one spot to No 3 in World Bank rankings on ease of doing business but city’s commerce chief warns that protest-linked violence could take toll
- New Zealand once again tops list in the international finance body’s ‘Doing Business’ report, followed by Singapore
- Hong Kong ranks first in dealing with construction permits, second in paying taxes, third in getting electricity and fifth in starting a business
