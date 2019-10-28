Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tear gas engulfs a street in Mong Kok during a clash between anti-government protesters and police on Sunday. Hong Kong’s tourism, retail, and dining sectors have been hit hardest by the protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy

Lawmakers across Hong Kong’s political spectrum urge the government to roll out stronger relief measures to rescue sagging economy

  • At economic development panel meeting, lawmakers urge the government to roll out cash coupons to stimulate local spending
  • But Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau says the offer will involve a lot of public money
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 5:34pm, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tear gas engulfs a street in Mong Kok during a clash between anti-government protesters and police on Sunday. Hong Kong’s tourism, retail, and dining sectors have been hit hardest by the protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.