Tear gas engulfs a street in Mong Kok during a clash between anti-government protesters and police on Sunday. Hong Kong’s tourism, retail, and dining sectors have been hit hardest by the protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Lawmakers across Hong Kong’s political spectrum urge the government to roll out stronger relief measures to rescue sagging economy
- At economic development panel meeting, lawmakers urge the government to roll out cash coupons to stimulate local spending
- But Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau says the offer will involve a lot of public money
