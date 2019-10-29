Channels

Visitor numbers to Hong Kong have taken a hammering from the ongoing anti-government protests, but the tourism board has high hopes its new executive director can lead the sector’s revival. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong economy

Former Cathay executive appointed head of Hong Kong Tourism Board to rescue protest-hit industry suffering worst downturn since Sars

  • Dane Cheng’s first task is to reduce impact of demonstrations on battered sector, lawmaker says
  • Board chairman says he is confident Cheng will oversee turnaround in city tourism’s fortunes despite ‘huge challenges’
Topic |   Tourism
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 8:39pm, 29 Oct, 2019

