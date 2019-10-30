Channels

Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers her speech at the Future of Trade conference. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s leader sees land of opportunity across the border, and says economic integration with mainland China will proceed despite violent protests

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam sees bright future through connection with Greater Bay Area, and Belt and Road Initiative
  • City’s leader acknowledges divisions in society, but says they can only be addressed when calm has been restored
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 3:52pm, 30 Oct, 2019

