Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a lunch with the business community at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Photo: May Tse
Special measures being looked at to help businesses tackle insurance problems amid ongoing Hong Kong protests, city’s leader Carrie Lam says
- Chief executive attended business community lunch and was grilled about help for sector
- Bosses have complained about red tape and the long process required to secure various government funds
Topic | Hong Kong protests
