Sergio Fiorentini Manrique still considers Hong Kong to be a safe place despite the ongoing anti-government protests. Nora Tam
Cheap tickets and cash rebates on offer to lure public to Hong Kong International Wine and Spirits Fair as protests hit economy
- Event, featuring 1,075 exhibitors from 30 territories, showcases products including wines, spirits, accessories and equipment over three days
- Fair will be held at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai and is open to public on Saturday
