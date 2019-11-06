Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sergio Fiorentini Manrique still considers Hong Kong to be a safe place despite the ongoing anti-government protests. Nora Tam
Hong Kong economy

Cheap tickets and cash rebates on offer to lure public to Hong Kong International Wine and Spirits Fair as protests hit economy

  • Event, featuring 1,075 exhibitors from 30 territories, showcases products including wines, spirits, accessories and equipment over three days
  • Fair will be held at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai and is open to public on Saturday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 9:03pm, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sergio Fiorentini Manrique still considers Hong Kong to be a safe place despite the ongoing anti-government protests. Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.