Alex Hung has had his electric car for three years and is disappointed about the lack of electric vehicle charging facilities in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s electric car owners hope private estates will use HK$2 billion subsidy scheme to build more charging stations
- No excuse now for private estate owners’ groups put off by cost of catering to e-cars
- Frustrated electric car owners say lack of charging facilities is still their biggest bother
Topic | City Weekend
Alex Hung has had his electric car for three years and is disappointed about the lack of electric vehicle charging facilities in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam