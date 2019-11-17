Protesters smash turnstiles in a Hong Kong metro station. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: violence and hatred ‘swallowing up’ city and pushing it to brink of worst recession since 1997 handover, finance chief Paul Chan warns
- Financial secretary says violent acts are ‘close to terrorism’ and endangering the lives of innocent citizens
- Hong Kong is in an extremely dangerous position, he says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters smash turnstiles in a Hong Kong metro station. Photo: Winson Wong