Disneyland’s New Year’s Eve countdown is the latest event to be cancelled. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Disneyland cancels New Year’s Eve countdown party over protest-linked transport concerns
- The theme park said guests who have bought the package from Disneyland’s official website would receive a refund
- The move comes after the tourism board announced the city’s Lunar New Year parade would be replaced by a carnival over safety fears
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Disneyland’s New Year’s Eve countdown is the latest event to be cancelled. Photo: Handout
The Lunar New Year parade is not taking place in 2020 in what will be its first absence from the programme in its 24-year history. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s 2020 Lunar New Year parade replaced by carnival over safety fears for protest-hit route
- Format change sees four-day carnival form centrepiece of celebrations instead of TST procession
- Other festivities, including New Year’s Eve fireworks, are at mercy of political situation, says Hong Kong Tourism Board chief
Topic | Lunar New Year
The Lunar New Year parade is not taking place in 2020 in what will be its first absence from the programme in its 24-year history. Photo: Edmond So