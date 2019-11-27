Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Success! The Hong Kong Productivity Council kept revising down its targets and eventually it hit them. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong economy

Agency tasked with boosting productivity in Hong Kong failed to meet its own targets for four years – and came up with a creative solution

  • Hong Kong Productivity Council reclassified services to meet internal performance goals, according to Audit Commission report
  • The tactic worked with the council finally exceeded its consultancy projects target by 1 per cent last year
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 9:31pm, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Success! The Hong Kong Productivity Council kept revising down its targets and eventually it hit them. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.