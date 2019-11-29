A shop at San Tin Shopping City near the Shenzhen border. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Operator of Hong Kong’s first outlet shopping centre near Shenzhen wants to quit amid losses as anti-China sentiment results in poor business
- Operator of San Tin Shopping City in talks with site owners about surrendering plot after incurring losses of over HK$180 million in 18 months
- A fall in Chinese tourist arrivals caused by protests serve as “the last straw”, says lawmaker Wong Ting-kwong who is behind the project
Topic | Hong Kong protests
