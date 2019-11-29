Hong Kong Airlines’ financial woes means it was not able to pay all its staff in November. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Airlines fighting to survive as licensing authority calls crisis talks over carrier’s financial woes
- Air Transport Licensing Authority says carrier has been in deep financial trouble for ‘long period of time’ as it hints at taking action
- Officials could revoke HKA’s licence or demand it restructure as condition of continuing to exist
Hong Kong Airlines has stopped flying a quarter of its 39 planes and made cutbacks on flying, affecting almost a dozen destinations, to tide itself over its financial crisis. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong Airlines fails to pay November salaries on time to almost half of its employees, cites protests and weak travel demand as reasons for poor business
- The airline says its cabin crew and overseas staff will be paid on time, but all other staff will get their salaries on December 6
- The decision affects 1,600 employees, nearly 45 per cent of its total staff strength
