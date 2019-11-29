Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Octopus Cards had floated the plan of an increased cap three years ago when it renewed its licence on stored value facilities. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong economy

Octopus card stored value limit set to rise to HK$3,000 on December 1 as e-payment competition heats up in Hong Kong

  • Operator Octopus Cards says the move aims to cater to customers’ changing needs
  • More than 36 million Octopus cards and products are in circulation and the payment system handles 15 million transactions a day
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 6:57pm, 29 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Octopus Cards had floated the plan of an increased cap three years ago when it renewed its licence on stored value facilities. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.