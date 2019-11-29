Channels

SCMP
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak shake hands after signing an agreement on Friday that sets in motion talks for a free-trade deal between the two economies. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong, Thailand agree to pursue free trade deal, Carrie Lam tells Bangkok that protests have not dented city’s underlying economic strength

  • City leader insists Hong Kong will ‘bounce back, as we always do’ during visit to Bangkok
  • Two jurisdictions agree to open up their economies to each other, forge closer trading ties
Topic |   Trade
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 7:47pm, 29 Nov, 2019

Donald Trump says the trade talks with China could produce “a very important deal”. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US-China trade deal is closer but we’re watching Hong Kong, Donald Trump says

  • Talks on phase one deal ‘in final throes’ after phone conversation between China’s Liu He and US’ Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin
  • ‘But we want to see it go well in Hong Kong,’ US president says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 8:16pm, 27 Nov, 2019

