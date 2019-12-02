Gilly Wong, chief executive of the Consumer Council, wants the city to strike new deals with other territories and countries. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s Consumer Council seeks deals with Thailand, Malaysia to improve complaints handling for online shoppers
- Extra protections sought for customers by expanding cross-border collaboration
- Complaints to city's watchdog rise by a quarter on back of huge growth in internet purchases
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
