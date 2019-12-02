Channels

Throughout nearly six months of anti-government unrest, protesters and police have regularly clashed. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong anti-government protests bring biggest retail slump on record, as finance minister Paul Chan reveals cost to overall economy

  • City’s finance chief says months of social unrest have caused economic losses of about 2 per cent of GDP
  • Government reveals it is on course for first budget deficit in 15 years
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 5:23pm, 2 Dec, 2019

Throughout nearly six months of anti-government unrest, protesters and police have regularly clashed. Photo: Bloomberg
Tourists at The Peak, which overlooks the Victoria Harbour and the downtown skyline. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Tourist arrivals in October take sharpest plunge since Hong Kong’s anti-government protests began

  • There were 3.31 million arrivals to the city in October, a decline of 43.7 per cent from the same period last year
  • The number is also the steepest drop in a single month since the Sars virus plagued the city in May 2003
Topic |   Tourism
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 12:09pm, 30 Nov, 2019

Tourists at The Peak, which overlooks the Victoria Harbour and the downtown skyline. Photo: Sam Tsang
