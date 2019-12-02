Throughout nearly six months of anti-government unrest, protesters and police have regularly clashed. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong anti-government protests bring biggest retail slump on record, as finance minister Paul Chan reveals cost to overall economy
- City’s finance chief says months of social unrest have caused economic losses of about 2 per cent of GDP
- Government reveals it is on course for first budget deficit in 15 years
Tourists at The Peak, which overlooks the Victoria Harbour and the downtown skyline. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tourist arrivals in October take sharpest plunge since Hong Kong’s anti-government protests began
- There were 3.31 million arrivals to the city in October, a decline of 43.7 per cent from the same period last year
- The number is also the steepest drop in a single month since the Sars virus plagued the city in May 2003
