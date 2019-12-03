Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Matthias Li, chief executive officer of Ocean Park, will retire in July 2020 after a service of about 25 years. Photo: Tory Ho
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s Ocean Park going through a more challenging phase than the 2003 Sars outbreak because of protests, outgoing boss says

  • Protests have been a bigger challenge as they are continuing for a longer period compared to Sars outbreak in 2003, outgoing chief Matthias Li says
  • Park saw tour group visitors fall about 56 per cent and individual visitors from mainland China and overseas fall 60 per cent between July and October year on year
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 9:19am, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Matthias Li, chief executive officer of Ocean Park, will retire in July 2020 after a service of about 25 years. Photo: Tory Ho
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.