Matthias Li, chief executive officer of Ocean Park, will retire in July 2020 after a service of about 25 years. Photo: Tory Ho
Hong Kong’s Ocean Park going through a more challenging phase than the 2003 Sars outbreak because of protests, outgoing boss says
- Protests have been a bigger challenge as they are continuing for a longer period compared to Sars outbreak in 2003, outgoing chief Matthias Li says
- Park saw tour group visitors fall about 56 per cent and individual visitors from mainland China and overseas fall 60 per cent between July and October year on year
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Matthias Li, chief executive officer of Ocean Park, will retire in July 2020 after a service of about 25 years. Photo: Tory Ho