SCMP
Retail shops around Causeway Bay have been hit hard by months of civil unrest. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong economy: government announces fourth wave of relief measures worth HK$3.3 billion, including tax instalment plan and subsidies for small firms

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan says fresh round of measures aim to help small and medium-sized enterprises with their cash flow
  • Measures combined are expected to generate 2 per cent growth to city’s GDP, which will offset estimated loss caused by the civil unrest
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 4:59pm, 4 Dec, 2019

Retail shops around Causeway Bay have been hit hard by months of civil unrest. Photo: Edward Wong
A new survey has ranked Hong Kong 52nd out of 82 cities globally where expats would like to live. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong economy

A tale of 82 cities: survey shows expats fell out of love with Hong Kong long before violent anti-government protests hit

  • Expensive housing, high cost of living, long working hours and dirty streets all combine to drop city to 52nd on global list
  • Taipei ranks highest in new study, with Singapore and Shanghai both doing better in study conducted before civil unrest started
SCMP

Brian Wong  

Kathleen Magramo  

Updated: 4:47am, 4 Dec, 2019

A new survey has ranked Hong Kong 52nd out of 82 cities globally where expats would like to live. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
