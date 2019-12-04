Retail shops around Causeway Bay have been hit hard by months of civil unrest. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong economy: government announces fourth wave of relief measures worth HK$3.3 billion, including tax instalment plan and subsidies for small firms
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan says fresh round of measures aim to help small and medium-sized enterprises with their cash flow
- Measures combined are expected to generate 2 per cent growth to city’s GDP, which will offset estimated loss caused by the civil unrest
A new survey has ranked Hong Kong 52nd out of 82 cities globally where expats would like to live. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
A tale of 82 cities: survey shows expats fell out of love with Hong Kong long before violent anti-government protests hit
- Expensive housing, high cost of living, long working hours and dirty streets all combine to drop city to 52nd on global list
- Taipei ranks highest in new study, with Singapore and Shanghai both doing better in study conducted before civil unrest started
