Hong Kong protests: vandalised Festival Walk to remain closed until first quarter of 2020 for repairs, hitting retail and catering brands
- Mall’s owner says it will need to repair glass entrances, glass curtain walls, escalators, lifts, and glass balustrades that were vandalised
- The closure will mean even less earnings to businesses which are already struggling from a decline in tourist arrivals and a weak consumer sentiment
