Tenants at Kai Tak cruise terminal say relief efforts not enough to overcome Hong Kong’s tourism slump
- Under a US$512-million package for SMEs unveiled this week, tenants will get a rent cut and cruise lines will pay lower docking and passenger fees
- But the firms say more help is needed to cope with declining tourism, as the economy reels from the impact of the Hong Kong protests and US-China trade war
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The Kai Tak Cruise Terminal sits on the runway of the former international airport.