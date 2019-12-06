Channels

The Kai Tak Cruise Terminal sits on the runway of the former international airport.
Hong Kong economy

Tenants at Kai Tak cruise terminal say relief efforts not enough to overcome Hong Kong’s tourism slump

  • Under a US$512-million package for SMEs unveiled this week, tenants will get a rent cut and cruise lines will pay lower docking and passenger fees
  • But the firms say more help is needed to cope with declining tourism, as the economy reels from the impact of the Hong Kong protests and US-China trade war
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Karen Zhang  

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 8:24pm, 6 Dec, 2019

