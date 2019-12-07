The tourism slump happened as the protests became regular and increasingly violent. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hard times for Hong Kong’s tourism workers as protests keep visitors away - ‘I am in despair’
- Workers in protest-hit travel and dining sectors in constant state of worry over employment as fewer visitors see closures of restaurants and shops
Topic | Job hunting
The tourism slump happened as the protests became regular and increasingly violent. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Tourists at The Peak, which overlooks the Victoria Harbour and the downtown skyline. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tourist arrivals in October take sharpest plunge since Hong Kong’s anti-government protests began
- There were 3.31 million arrivals to the city in October, a decline of 43.7 per cent from the same period last year
- The number is also the steepest drop in a single month since the Sars virus plagued the city in May 2003
Topic | Tourism
Tourists at The Peak, which overlooks the Victoria Harbour and the downtown skyline. Photo: Sam Tsang