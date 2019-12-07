Hong Kong will have a deficit this year as well as next, the city’s finance chief predicted on Saturday. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong budget deficit ‘unavoidable’ for two years, finance chief Paul Chan says
- The city will be in the red in 2020-21, as well as this year, the senior official said on Saturday
- It is too early to say whether public spending will exceed income over the longer term, Chan adds
Topic | Hong Kong economy
The IMF said further escalation in the US-China trade war could have negative spillovers for Hong Kong business and employment in related industries. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong needs bigger handouts, fiscal push to lift economic growth from its worst slump in a decade, IMF says
- IMF trims Hong Kong’s growth outlook for 2020 as economy heads for first contraction in a decade this year
- Washington-based fund recommends stepping up spending through 2024 to widen social safety nets
