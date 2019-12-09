The Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district on October 17. Experts warn of a grim holiday season for businesses. Photo: AFP
Holiday season brings little cheer for Hong Kong businesses hit hard by months of protest turmoil
- Retailers could suffer at least a 15 per cent decline in revenues, experts say, and restaurant profits could fall as much as 30 per cent
- Veteran restaurateur says this Christmas season is the worst he has seen in over 50 years in the industry
