Retailers have been hit hard by months of civil unrest. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

At least 5,600 retail jobs to go in Hong Kong and 7,000 firms to fold in coming six months as protests land heavy blow on economy, survey finds

  • About 30 per cent of the 176 companies which responded to survey said they would lay off 10 per cent of their staff in the coming six months
  • Hong Kong Retail Management Association, which carried out the survey, says doom and gloom in industry will cause a chain reaction for economy
Topic |   Retailing
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 6:31pm, 9 Dec, 2019

Retailers have been hit hard by months of civil unrest. Photo: Edward Wong
Seven members of ‘Protect the children’, a group of adult and elderly volunteers in yellow vests who usually stand on the front line to urge restraint from police during clashes, fail to find any protesters in Mong Kok. Photo: Victor Ting
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong protests: only a few dozen people show up at lunchtime protests as citywide strike turns out to be non-event

  • Demonstrators had threatened to paralyse the city on Monday morning
  • But only a few dozen protesters show up at lunchtime in Sha Tin, Cheung Sha Wan, and Tuen Mun
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Lilian Cheng  

Victor Ting  

Chan Ho-him  

Sum Lok-kei  

Karen Zhang  

Updated: 4:44pm, 9 Dec, 2019

Seven members of 'Protect the children', a group of adult and elderly volunteers in yellow vests who usually stand on the front line to urge restraint from police during clashes, fail to find any protesters in Mong Kok. Photo: Victor Ting
