Potential homebuyers on Monday inspect a scale model at the Housing Authority in Lok Fu. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong homebuyers scramble for new batch of subsidised flats – with HK$5.29 million home snapped up in 30 minutes
- The 4,871 flats from six estates was largest number of subsidised homes put on the market since the Home Ownership Scheme was restarted in 2011
- But only 54 of 80 randomly selected buyers turned up – a low turnout rate that would have been unheard of in the past
Topic | Hong Kong housing
