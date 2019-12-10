An illuminated Hong Kong faces steeper electricity bills, which are due to kick in on January 1. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong electricity bills to increase by up to 5.2 per cent in 2020, but HK Electric and CLP Power say customers will not pay more
- Announcement comes with city in recession, however a HK$2,000 subsidy will also kick in and help offset the hike
- CLP increases tariffs by 2.5 per cent while HK Electric puts its rates up by 5.2 per cent
Topic | CLP Group
Retailers have been hit hard by months of civil unrest. Photo: Edward Wong
At least 5,600 retail jobs to go in Hong Kong and 7,000 firms to fold in coming six months as protests land heavy blow on economy, survey finds
- About 30 per cent of the 176 companies which responded to survey said they would lay off 10 per cent of their staff in the coming six months
- Hong Kong Retail Management Association, which carried out the survey, says doom and gloom in industry will cause a chain reaction for economy
Topic | Hong Kong protests
