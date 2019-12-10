Visitors at the 54th Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo kicks off at Victoria Park amid protest threats and weakened consumer sentiment
- Protesters have launched online calls for ‘visiting the fair together’, but organiser says it did not ask police to station at the venue
- Expo has been cut short to 22 days from 24 days last year, and will remain open from 11am to 8pm daily, closing two hours earlier than 2018
