Kimmy Lai, founder of DiVineed, comes from a family of entrepreneurs. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Making their mark: younger generation of women from Hong Kong business families strike out on their own

  • From preserved meats to darts and coffee, younger businesswomen do it their way
  • Creativity, going online, embracing technology, among their secrets to success
Topic |   City Weekend
Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun  

Updated: 9:55am, 14 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kimmy Lai, founder of DiVineed, comes from a family of entrepreneurs. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
Stella Lo of the Pink Boots Society, an all-female brewing collective, samples its latest beer, called Resting Bitch Face, at Alvy’s restaurant in Kennedy Town, Hong Kong. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Lifestyle /  Food & Drink

Female brewers hope their pink ale encourages more Hong Kong women to create, and drink, beer

  • Pink Boots Society’s Hong Kong chapter teamed up with a craft brewery to create a beer, Resting Bitch Face, to encourage more women to drink and brew the stuff
  • ‘The idea was to make something that looks like a stereotypically female drink, but is actually strong, pungent, dry and sour,’ co-chair Stella Lo explains
Topic |   Food and Drinks
Lauren James

Lauren James  

Updated: 4:04pm, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Stella Lo of the Pink Boots Society, an all-female brewing collective, samples its latest beer, called Resting Bitch Face, at Alvy’s restaurant in Kennedy Town, Hong Kong. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.