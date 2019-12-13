A flight leaves Hong Kong, but airlines in the city have already reduced passenger capacity on their services well into 2020. Photo: Felix Wong
Airlines in Hong Kong extend cuts to passenger capacity into spring 2020, with air travel downturn to continue even if protests wane
- Carriers slash capacity on commercial flights in first quarter of next year, which could mean millions fewer seats
- Reduced availability on flights to run deep into 2020 even if anti-government unrest eases off in the new year
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A flight leaves Hong Kong, but airlines in the city have already reduced passenger capacity on their services well into 2020. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong has the world’s busiest cargo airport. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s airport authority, airlines to offer discounts on cargo charges to boost trade at world’s busiest freight hub
- Freight shipments have taken a hit from the US-China trade war
- Cathay Pacific will offer customers a discount of 30 HK cents per kilogram on cargo
Topic | Hong Kong aviation
Hong Kong has the world’s busiest cargo airport. Photo: AFP