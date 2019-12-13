A flight leaves Hong Kong, but airlines in the city have already reduced passenger capacity on their services well into 2020. Photo: Felix Wong
Airlines in Hong Kong extend cuts to passenger capacity into spring 2020, with air travel downturn to continue even if protests wane

  • Carriers slash capacity on commercial flights in first quarter of next year, which could mean millions fewer seats
  • Reduced availability on flights to run deep into 2020 even if anti-government unrest eases off in the new year
Danny Lee

  

Updated: 8:00pm, 13 Dec, 2019

Hong Kong has the world’s busiest cargo airport. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s airport authority, airlines to offer discounts on cargo charges to boost trade at world’s busiest freight hub

  • Freight shipments have taken a hit from the US-China trade war
  • Cathay Pacific will offer customers a discount of 30 HK cents per kilogram on cargo
Danny Lee

  

Updated: 10:59pm, 11 Dec, 2019

