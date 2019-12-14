Hong Kong traders frequently act as middlemen in import and export between the US and China. Photo: Roy Issa
US-China trade breakthrough ‘could signal the worst is over’ for Hong Kong, says commerce chief Edward Yau
- But only after ‘existing high tariffs’ are cancelled can certainty be restored, says Yau
- Local economy has taken a beating from tit-for-tat tariff spat, as well as recent unrest
Topic | US-China trade war
Hong Kong traders frequently act as middlemen in import and export between the US and China. Photo: Roy Issa