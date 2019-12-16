Complaints over eyebrow and eyelash treatments are up by more than half on last year. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong Consumer Council offers warning on pitfalls of eyebrow and eyelash beauty treatments

  • Complaints over eyebrow and eyelash treatments are up by more than half on last year
  • Consumer watchdog says they are being sold with insufficient details, and disappointing results
Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Kathleen Magramo

Kathleen Magramo  

Updated: 3:04pm, 16 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Complaints over eyebrow and eyelash treatments are up by more than half on last year. Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.