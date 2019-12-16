Complaints over eyebrow and eyelash treatments are up by more than half on last year. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong Consumer Council offers warning on pitfalls of eyebrow and eyelash beauty treatments
- Complaints over eyebrow and eyelash treatments are up by more than half on last year
- Consumer watchdog says they are being sold with insufficient details, and disappointing results
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
