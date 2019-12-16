The TVB headquarters in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s biggest broadcaster TVB to lay off 350 employees to cut costs amid protests and recession
- Group CEO Mark Lee says advertising, television broadcasting, newspapers and other media have been adversely affected by ongoing protests
- He says the affected employees will be informed by this year and will be granted a bonus equivalent to half a month’s salary, along with other statutory payments
Topic | Television Broadcasts (TVB)
