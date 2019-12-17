Cathay Pacific’s number of passengers coming to Hong Kong shrank 46 per cent year on year in November. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific passenger arrivals to Hong Kong shrinks 46 per cent year on year amid intense anti-government protests in November

  • Airline reports a fourth consecutive monthly decline in passengers carried globally
  • But shortfall in inbound advance bookings has been partially offset by improvement in transit passenger traffic
Danny Lee

Updated: 6:58pm, 17 Dec, 2019

Official figures show that passenger numbers at Hong Kong International Airport experienced their steepest drop Dickson Lee
Travellers avoiding Hong Kong in record numbers as airport posts nearly 1 million drop in passengers for November

  • Hong Kong International Airport reports worst drop in more than a decade as it handles 969,000 fewer passengers
  • But number of people transiting through the city or starting their journey experiences marginal growth
Danny Lee

Updated: 1:33am, 16 Dec, 2019

