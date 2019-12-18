Demand for public sector homes has always been keen in the city, with families currently waiting more than five years. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong public housing: increased land supply and reduced demand to cause drop in shortfall, but government still lagging behind its targets
- Target for total housing supply in next decade will be reduced to about 430,000 flats mainly due to the slowing growth in the number of households
- Housing chief to provide more details in a press conference on Wednesday
The findings of Baptist University study shed light on how government should tailor policies for youngsters from different housing backgrounds. Photo: Reuters
Young adults in Hong Kong public housing less happy than their counterparts in private flats, new survey finds
- New study by Baptist University draws link between living conditions and state of mind among city’s young adults
