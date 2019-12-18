Demand for public sector homes has always been keen in the city, with families currently waiting more than five years. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong public housing: increased land supply and reduced demand to cause drop in shortfall, but government still lagging behind its targets

  • Target for total housing supply in next decade will be reduced to about 430,000 flats mainly due to the slowing growth in the number of households
  • Housing chief to provide more details in a press conference on Wednesday
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Lilian Cheng

Lilian Cheng  

Updated: 3:47pm, 18 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demand for public sector homes has always been keen in the city, with families currently waiting more than five years. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
The findings of Baptist University study shed light on how government should tailor policies for youngsters from different housing backgrounds. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Society

Young adults in Hong Kong public housing less happy than their counterparts in private flats, new survey finds

  • New study by Baptist University draws link between living conditions and state of mind among city’s young adults
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 8:47am, 10 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The findings of Baptist University study shed light on how government should tailor policies for youngsters from different housing backgrounds. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.