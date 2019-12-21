Alvin Kung, with his work Wall of Sanctification in Yim Tin Tsai Village. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Arts festival breathes new life into tourism on tranquil Hong Kong island – but not everybody’s a fan of growing commercialisation
- Home to an abandoned Hakka Catholic settlement, Yim Tin Tsai has been reinvented over the past decade
- Month-long exhibition has attracted thousands of visitors to the 300-year-old village
Topic | City Weekend
Alvin Kung, with his work Wall of Sanctification in Yim Tin Tsai Village. Photo: Jonathan Wong