Alvin Kung, with his work Wall of Sanctification in Yim Tin Tsai Village. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Arts festival breathes new life into tourism on tranquil Hong Kong island – but not everybody’s a fan of growing commercialisation

  • Home to an abandoned Hakka Catholic settlement, Yim Tin Tsai has been reinvented over the past decade
  • Month-long exhibition has attracted thousands of visitors to the 300-year-old village
Topic |   City Weekend
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung

Updated: 10:30am, 21 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Alvin Kung, with his work Wall of Sanctification in Yim Tin Tsai Village. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung

Kanis is a reporter for the City desk. She joined the Post in 2018.