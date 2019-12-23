An enhanced version of the Symphony of Lights will take place on New Year’s Eve. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong Tourism Board arranges lucky draw with HK$4 million in prizes after cancellation of tradition New Year’s Eve fireworks
- Draw open to locals and tourists alike with thousands of prizes up for grabs
- 10 lucky winners will get round-trip plane tickets from Cathay Pacific, while supermarket vouchers, iPhones, and luxury hotel breaks can also be won
