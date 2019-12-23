Potential buyers inspect the flats on offer under the Home Ownership Scheme. Photo: Dickson Lee
Amid economic downturn in Hong Kong, a lukewarm response to latest batch of subsidised homes
- At four out of six estates, fewer than 10 per cent of available flats sold in first 10 working days on the market
- Committee chairman at Housing Authority says city’s recent woes could make buyers hesitant, but insists all flats are likely to sell eventually
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Potential buyers inspect the flats on offer under the Home Ownership Scheme. Photo: Dickson Lee