More than 12 million people visit Hong Kong’s country parks every year. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s eco-tourism industry to receive US$7 million boost to amid slump in visitor arrivals and economic downturn
- Travel agencies will receive a HK$100 subsidy per tourist for each trip to a bunch of shortlisted ‘green spots’ from January to June next year
- But some tour operators criticise the government for ‘deviating from the original mission of green tourism’ and ‘not assessing environmental impacts’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
