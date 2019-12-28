Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has said the Hong Kong Airlines incident highlighted the need for the city’s aviation policy to be reformed. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong Airlines crisis shows city must reform aviation policy says Qantas boss, as experts express doubt over future investment in struggling carrier
- Australian airline’s CEO Alan Joyce says his company will not revisit putting money into Hong Kong carrier
Topic | Aviation
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has said the Hong Kong Airlines incident highlighted the need for the city’s aviation policy to be reformed. Photo: Bloomberg