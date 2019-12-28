Hong Kong’s tourism industry has been hard hit by anti-government protests that have rocked the city since early June. Photo: May Tse
Representatives of Hong Kong’s battered tourism industry keep fingers crossed for revival of business at Lunar New Year

  • Around 15 per cent of hotel rooms have so far been pre-booked for the Lunar New Year holiday, compared with 20 to 30 per cent by this time in the past
  • But David Leung of the Hong Kong Guest Houses Association hopes situation will improve slightly as protests ‘appear to have become less intense lately’
Updated: 10:41pm, 28 Dec, 2019

