Hong Kong’s tourism industry has been hard hit by anti-government protests that have rocked the city since early June. Photo: May Tse
Representatives of Hong Kong’s battered tourism industry keep fingers crossed for revival of business at Lunar New Year
- Around 15 per cent of hotel rooms have so far been pre-booked for the Lunar New Year holiday, compared with 20 to 30 per cent by this time in the past
- But David Leung of the Hong Kong Guest Houses Association hopes situation will improve slightly as protests ‘appear to have become less intense lately’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong’s tourism industry has been hard hit by anti-government protests that have rocked the city since early June. Photo: May Tse