Hong Kong is bracing for a tough year ahead as anti-government protests continue to rock the city. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s top officials promise raft of economic measures in new year and coming budget address to help city tide over recession, warning of ‘tough tests’ ahead
- Comments were made separately by Financial Secretary Paul Chan, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung and commerce chief Edward Yau
- Spotlight thrown on SMEs, who will get funding schemes and a government unit to service their needs
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong is bracing for a tough year ahead as anti-government protests continue to rock the city. Photo: Nora Tam