Hong Kong’s tourism industry has been hit hard by anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tourist arrivals take sharpest plunge in November since protests began in Hong Kong
- Only 2.65 million people visited city in the month, a decline of 56 per cent from same period last year
- The slump is closest to the period of Sars outbreak in 2003, when arrivals fell more than 60 per cent
