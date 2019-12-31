Hong Kong’s tourism industry has been hit hard by anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tourist arrivals take sharpest plunge in November since protests began in Hong Kong

  • Only 2.65 million people visited city in the month, a decline of 56 per cent from same period last year
  • The slump is closest to the period of Sars outbreak in 2003, when arrivals fell more than 60 per cent
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 6:22pm, 31 Dec, 2019

