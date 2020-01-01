The lucky draw was been rescheduled to 8pm on New Year’s Day. Photo: Hong Kong Tourism Board
Hong Kong new year lucky draw website blacklisted by network providers, tourism board admits just hours before rearranged event takes place

  • Fiasco unfolded minutes after HK$4 million draw website was launched at 6pm on Tuesday
  • Board says it is following up with network providers to resolve problems, which left some participants unable to check draw numbers
Cannix Yau
Updated: 6:43pm, 1 Jan, 2020

