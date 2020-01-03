Workers clean up one of the lions at the HSBC headquarters in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Iconic HSBC lions in Hong Kong facing long period of restoration after being set on fire by protesters

  • Lions have guarded entrance to bank’s headquarters for decades, and will disappear from public view ‘for period of time’
  • Bronze statues had red paint sprayed on them and were set on fire by protesters on New Year’s Day
Cannix Yau

Updated: 4:28pm, 3 Jan, 2020

Workers clean up one of the lions at the HSBC headquarters in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
