Workers clean up one of the lions at the HSBC headquarters in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Iconic HSBC lions in Hong Kong facing long period of restoration after being set on fire by protesters
- Lions have guarded entrance to bank’s headquarters for decades, and will disappear from public view ‘for period of time’
- Bronze statues had red paint sprayed on them and were set on fire by protesters on New Year’s Day
Topic | HSBC
