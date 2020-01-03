Hong Kong shoppers continue to shy away from spending. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong protests continue to batter retail sector as sales plunge 23.6 per cent in November, the second biggest drop on record

  • Consumer spending drops to HK$30 billion (US$3.84 billion) for the month after a record 24.4 per cent year-on-year slump in October, figures show
  • Hardest-hit goods were luxury items such as jewellery, watches and valuable gifts, which recorded a staggering 43.5 per cent drop in sales value
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 6:33pm, 3 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong shoppers continue to shy away from spending. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau

Cannix joined the Post in 2014 after many years in journalism and some years working for legislators. She is interested in issues related to social justice and won SOPA's Excellence in Reporting Award in 2005.