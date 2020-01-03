Hong Kong shoppers continue to shy away from spending. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests continue to batter retail sector as sales plunge 23.6 per cent in November, the second biggest drop on record
- Consumer spending drops to HK$30 billion (US$3.84 billion) for the month after a record 24.4 per cent year-on-year slump in October, figures show
- Hardest-hit goods were luxury items such as jewellery, watches and valuable gifts, which recorded a staggering 43.5 per cent drop in sales value
Topic | Hong Kong economy
