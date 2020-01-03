Ocean Park expects market conditions to remain unpredictable. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s Ocean Park will freeze salaries to avoid lay-offs with visitor numbers slumping 60 per cent as protests take hefty toll

  • Iconic park says pay freeze, starting from January, was a difficult budgetary decision to make
  • Park had already reported last month that its deficit more than doubled to HK$557.3 million in its financial year to June 30
Lilian Cheng
