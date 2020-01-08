A HK$10 billion proposal is being prepared for lawmakers to revitalise Ocean Park, which is being battered by stiff competition, weak customer demand and the anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Ocean Park to seek Hong Kong government help for HK$10 billion bid to revive ailing resort

  • Cash injection vital to save theme park and transform facilities amid punishing competition across region, source says
  • City lawmakers to hear funding proposal later this month, with the attraction ‘losing a fortune’ every month
Denise Tsang
Updated: 7:00am, 8 Jan, 2020

A HK$10 billion proposal is being prepared for lawmakers to revitalise Ocean Park, which is being battered by stiff competition, weak customer demand and the anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
